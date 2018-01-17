 Activist Wafula dies, his street life ignited passion to fight for justice – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Activist Wafula dies, his street life ignited passion to fight for justice – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Activist Wafula dies, his street life ignited passion to fight for justice
The Star, Kenya
Human rights activist Ken Wafula died yesterday at St Luke's Hospital in Eldoret. He was 45. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. The father of three developed breathing problems. Wafula is
Fallen human rights defender Ken Wafula fought tough battlesBusiness Daily (press release) (blog)
Activists mourn WafulaHivisasa

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.