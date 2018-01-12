Actor Yomi Fabiyi Loses Mum – Information Nigeria
Actor Yomi Fabiyi Loses Mum
Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi took to social media to mourn the loss of his mother who died this morning due to an undisclosed illness. The actor, via instagram, shared pictures with his late mum and penned emotional words to her. He wrote …
I lost a priceless gift- Yomi Fabiyi mourns mum's exit
