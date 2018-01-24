Actress Eniola Ajao Gets A Surprise Birthday Party From Odunlade Adekola & Friends – Photos

Nollywood Actress, Eniola Ajao gets a surprise birthday party from actor, Odunlade and friends. In recent time, the actress has been rumored to be Odunlade’s sidechick and some people also call her Ondunlade’s daughter because of the closeness.

Eniola isone of the most beautiful ladies that graduated from Odunlade Adekola Film Academy and she is still enjoying favour from her boss years after her graduation. The lady who is regarded as the most beautiful actress in the Yoruba movie industry was a year older on Sunday the 21st of January 2018 and she shared raunchy photos to mark the additional year.

However, Odunlade Adekola reportedly treated her to a surprise birthday party and a special photo shoot by Iro Ayo Photography in Abeokuta on Monday.

See more photos below…