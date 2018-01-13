 Actress Juliet Ibrahim Reveals How She Met and Fell in Love with Iceberg Slim – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actress Juliet Ibrahim Reveals How She Met and Fell in Love with Iceberg Slim – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Actress Juliet Ibrahim Reveals How She Met and Fell in Love with Iceberg Slim
Information Nigeria
Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her rapper boo, Iceberg Slim are one of the most talked about couples in the entertainment industry. Many have also wondered how they crossed paths and fell in love. Luckily,the actress has finally opened up in an
Juliet Ibrahim Talks About Meeting Her BoyfriendP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.