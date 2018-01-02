Actress Mercy Aigbe Turns 40, Gets 4 Birthday Cakes – Checkout Photos From The Party
She is waxing stronger, she is getting more beautiful and at 40 she is so happy and full of praise to God for keeping her focused and do what she does best. She is Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe and the ex husband would wish he never became ex…lol
The TV screen goddess turned 40 yesterday and she is enjoying every bit of it. The mother of 2 threw a star-studded all white birthday for herself, and almost all her celebrity friends and colleagues graced the party to make it colorful.
Those in attendance includes; Fathia Williams, Saidi Balogun, Adunni Ade, Halima Abubakar, Doris Simeon, Laide Bakare, Dayo Amusa, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Sola Kosoko, Bimbo Thomas, Ireti Osayemi and many others.
More pics from the ceremony below…
