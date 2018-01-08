Actress, Mercy Johnson reacts to report of crashed marriage

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, Monday, allegedly deleted all her photos with her politician husband from her Instagram page. This generated a lot of reactions on social media as many fans speculated that the development suggested a problem. Before the actress’ latest move, she had in many occasions, uploaded pictures and videos showing her and the […]

Actress, Mercy Johnson reacts to report of crashed marriage

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

