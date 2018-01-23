ADB to increase loans to Nigeria by more than $2bn for energy, infrastructure and agriculture – Business Day
ADB to increase loans to Nigeria by more than $2bn for energy, infrastructure and agriculture
The African Development Bank (ADB) plans to increase its loans to Nigeria by more than $2bn next year with investments in energy, infrastructure and agriculture, its president Akinwumi Adesina said. "The total portfolio we have in Nigeria is $6bn …
AfDB's lifeline lifted Nigeria out of recession
African Development Bank to boost Nigeria's economy with additional loans of $2bn
