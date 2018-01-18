Adebayor reveals why he prefers Mourinho to Wenger, his hatred for Arsenal – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Adebayor reveals why he prefers Mourinho to Wenger, his hatred for Arsenal
Daily Post Nigeria
Emmanuel Adebayor has spoken about his “hate” for Arsenal, which stems from his fallout with “fake” Arsene Wenger. Adebayor who left the Gunners for Manchester City in 2009, says Wenger lacked the honesty which made him love Jose Mourinho, who he …
Premier League questions: Will Paul Pogba continue his fine form?
Transfer gossip and FA Cup reaction
Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!