Adeboye apologies to Gani Adams for missing his installation

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has apologies to Otunba Gani Adams for missing his installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on January 13, 2018.

In a letter addressed to Otunba Gani Adams and obtained by journalists on Monday. Adeboye congratulate Adams and wishes him well.

The letter reads, “Grace be unto you and peace from God our Father. We greet you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth. We congratulate you on your installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

“We regret our inability to attend. Constraints include scheduled annual commitments year in year out at home and abroad. Be assured of our continuous love and prayers.”

