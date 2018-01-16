 Adekunle Gold Signs Endorsement Deal With Unity Bank (Photos) – 360Nobs.com | Nigeria Today
Adekunle Gold Signs Endorsement Deal With Unity Bank (Photos) – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 16, 2018


Adekunle Gold Signs Endorsement Deal With Unity Bank (Photos)
Nigeria Singer, Adekunle Gold started off the new year on a good note as he bags an endorsement deal with Unity Bank Plc. The Orente Crooner who took to his Instagram page to announce his relationship with the bank wrote;. “UNITY means the state of
