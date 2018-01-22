Adekuoroye shines again in Pro Wrestling League – Vanguard
Adekuoroye shines again in Pro Wrestling League
With 17 days to the Cadet African Wrestling Championships billed to take place at the Diete Spiff Civic centre, Port Harcourt, Commonwealth champion Odunayo Adekuoroye has continued to shine for her team, Mumbai Maharathi at the ongoing Pro Wrestling …
