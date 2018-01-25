Adeleke University 2017/2018 Matriculation Ceremony Schedule Of Events Out.

The Adeleke University wishes to inform all staff and students that her 7th matriculatiin ceremony date for the 2017/2018 academic sessiin has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday Febuary 6, 2018. All fresh students are to take note of this date. ADELEKE UNIVERSITY 7TH MATRICULATION CEREMONY Adeleke University 7th convocation Ceremony, full details: Date: Tuesday, …

