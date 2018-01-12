Adepoju: Super Eagles vs. England friendly very crucial

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, on Friday said the upcoming international friendly match between the Three Lions of England would be a good rehearsal before the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Adepoju, who featured for the Super Eagles at the USA `94 and the France `98 World Cup, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the match would likely decide final team selection.

“Well, it’s a Grade A match, and it will definitely give the team an insight into what to expect at the World Cup proper.

“It’s a very good test match, probably this will be the last match before the World Cup.

“And I think it’s a good one that will put the team in proper perspective for the main event,’’ the former Super Eagles midfielder said.

The Three Lions will lock horns with the Super Eagles on June 2, at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The friendly encounter will be the third time both teams will be engaging each other, their first encounter was a friendly match at Wembley Stadium, which England won 1-0 shortly, after the 1994 World Cup.

While their second encounter was at Osaka, Japan in a Group F match at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup which ended in a goalless draw.

