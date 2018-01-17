 Adoyi Abah Ali: My Fulani brother | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adoyi Abah Ali: My Fulani brother

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

At Eke-Akpa in Owukpa I met you face to face At Eke-Akpa we ate from the same plates, pots You wanted a lady, we gave you two A cow we got in return Deep inside the bush you had your tent And we shared the same market In exchange of the love, you gave me […]

Adoyi Abah Ali: My Fulani brother

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.