ADP Congratulates Buhari Over Son’s Improving Health

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has congratulated the first family over Yusuf Buhari’s improving health following injuries he sustained as a result of the power bike accident in Abuja last year.

The party in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday by its spokesman for ADP Lagos, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, said that Yusuf Buhari is a young man full of life and that Nigerians must continue to pray for him as he recovers from his injuries. The party also prayed for the recovery of all other Nigerians battling ill health around the country.

ADP said that the Nigerian government must invest heavily in health because not many Nigerians are as lucky as Yusuf who enjoys special privileges being the son of the President.

“The government must take the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) very seriously now, for the benefit of ordinary Nigerians”, the party said.

Since the Presidency deemed it fit to give a full disclosure on Yusuf’s health status to the public, the ADP wondered why the same Presidency kept Nigerians in the dark concerning President Buhari’s health while he struggled in the past.

The party wondered how much the President and his cabinet have done to improve the health sector since their assumption of office in 2015 going by the revelations of the First lady and the daughter of the President as regards the Aso Rock clinic. The party argued that if the Aso Rock clinic can be in such a poor state, it is obvious that all other hospitals around the country are mere “consulting clinics.”

The party says that it is terribly disturbed that after all the billions budgeted by the Buhari administration, Nigerian hospitals are not working and Nigerians have been brought down by so many epidemics including just recently the Monkey Pox.

“Little wonder the President seeks medical care abroad while Nigerians die as a result of ill health. Where has all the money gone to?”, the ADP queried.

The ADP however urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for Buhari to find the courage to resist the temptation to contest for a second term and allow Nigerians to decide their fate in 2019 irrespective of the pressure from the seven governors that have told him to.

The party encouraged him to emulate the great Nelson Mandela of South Africa who did just a term in office and gave way for a younger candidate; an action amongst many others that earned him respect all over the globe. The party asked the President to think about his legacy to avoid been disgraced out of office.

The party advised Nigerians, that the best way to go into 2019 is to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards so as to back their lamentations with action. The party said that Nigerians must choose a competent and credible candidate with the capacity to lead them.

