Adversaries Provoking Riots as Part of Proxy War – Financial Tribune
|
Financial Tribune
|
Adversaries Provoking Riots as Part of Proxy War
Financial Tribune
A top security official said hostile countries are actively using social media to provoke violence in protests against rising prices across Iran, describing it as a new phase in their anti-Iran proxy war running for a couple of years. Secretary of …
Iran's Security Council Blames Saudi Arabia For Uprising in Iran
Iranian leaders must hear voices of the people
Iran's oil sector unfazed by protests
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!