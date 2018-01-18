Aero Contractors recall 69 redundant workers – TODAY.NG
|
TODAY.NG
|
Aero Contractors recall 69 redundant workers
TODAY.NG
The management of Aero Contractors has recalled 69 workers affected in the redundancy exercise carried out in March 2017. This is as plans have equally reached an advanced stage to recall another batch of 30 or more workers before the end of first …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!