 Aero Contractors recall 69 redundant workers – TODAY.NG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aero Contractors recall 69 redundant workers – TODAY.NG

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

Aero Contractors recall 69 redundant workers
TODAY.NG
The management of Aero Contractors has recalled 69 workers affected in the redundancy exercise carried out in March 2017. This is as plans have equally reached an advanced stage to recall another batch of 30 or more workers before the end of first

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.