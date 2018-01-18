Aero recalls 69 redundant workers

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—Aero Contractors Thursday recalled 69 workers affected in the redundancy exercise carried out in the airline in 2017.

The management also revealed that plans have equally reached an advanced stage to recall another batch of 30 or more workers before the end of first quarter of 2018.

It will be recalld that the former management of the airline had in March 2017 declared no fewer than 60 per cent of the workers redundant at the peak of its crisis in 2017 after all its aircraft were grounded.

The breakdown of the recalled staff according to the airline, “indicated 19 of them were pilots and engineers. Others are 41 administrative staff and additional nine cabin crew. While some of them were recalled in the latter part of 2017, others were recalled earlier in the month.”

Mr. Frances Akinjola, the General Secretary of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), confirmed the development yesterday.

According to him, “the nine recalled staff are members of ATSSSAN while the 19 engineers and pilots belonged to the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, NAAPE, and the other 41 were members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE.”

He further said: “The current management in Aero Contractors is laying a solid foundation that would return the airline to its former glories. If the management continued with its layed down plans, very soon, the airline would return bigger and better.”

He further commended the management of Aero Contractors for fulfilling its promise of recalling some of the workers who were declared redundant

He also confirmed that the management had assured the unions that other affected workers would be recalled in batches.

Akinjola also hinted that the current management had paid all the outstanding salaries of 2017, excluding September to December of 2016, but said that the management of the airline has assured the unions that all outstanding salaries, benefits and redundancy packages would be paid in due time.

He said: “We met with the Chief Executive Officer and management of Aero Contractors towards the end of 2017 and we go the intention that they were prepared to start implementing the agreement we reached at the end of the redundancy exercise that we concluded with them in 2016.

“I believe Aero management will continue to call us for discussion and we believe that Aero is coming back stronger as envisaged. Our intention was never to see Aero go down and that was the reason we decided to work together with them despite the fact that some of our members felt we were not doing enough.

“The only option left for us then was to shut down Aero, which we refused to do. If we had done that, what we are seeing today would not have come to light. I think we have been vindicated with what we are seeing today.

“Aero is a very good brand in Nigeria aviation sector and as we all witnessed on the roll out of the successful C-check, Aero is coming back to where it used to be and we are even going to surpass that. Nigeria is even going to benefit from the MRO facility of the airline as pressure on foreign exchange among operators would reduce,” he added.

The post Aero recalls 69 redundant workers appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

