 Aero’s Maintenance Facility As Succour To Capital Flight, Brain Drain – Stakeholders – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aero’s Maintenance Facility As Succour To Capital Flight, Brain Drain – Stakeholders – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Aero's Maintenance Facility As Succour To Capital Flight, Brain Drain – Stakeholders
Independent Newspapers Limited
Stakeholders and professionals in the Nigerian aviation industry say the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of Aero Contractors would serve as a means to reduce capital flights out of Nigeria while also creating more jobs for technical
Airlines to save $90m on local aircraft maintenanceThe Nation Newspaper
Nigeria to retain N32.4bn yearly on aircraft repairsNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.