AFAN urges govt to provide adequate fertiliser for 2018 dry season farming

The All farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Zamfara has appealed to the state government to provide adequate fertiliser to enable farmers scale up production in the 2018 farming season.

Saidu Tanko, Secretary of AFAN, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Saturday.

Tanko said government needs to support farmers to access adequate fertilisers, improved seeds and facilities for dry season farming.

He said during the 2017 farming season, farmers experienced shortage of fertilisers and farm input.

Tanko appealed to the Federal Government to reintroduce the phone method of sharing fertilisers to farmers through the GSM service.

He said the GSM fertiliser distribution system was the most effective method which ensures that fertiliser and other farm inputs are made available to farmers in good time.

Tanko also called on the federal and state governments to ensure steady and adequate supply of herbicides and insecticides, in order to enhance food production.

