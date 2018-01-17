AfDB annual support to Nigeria average $900million- Ebrima – TV360
TV360
AfDB annual support to Nigeria average $900million- Ebrima
TV360
The African Development Bank, AfDB, says its focus programmes in Nigeria for 2018 would be power, health, small and medium scale industries, agriculture and allied businesses, ICT and youth empowerment. AfDB Country Director, Faal Ebrima, said this in …
