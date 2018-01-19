AfDB Backs Infrastructure Investment – www.breakbulk.com
AfDB Backs Infrastructure Investment
African states need to attract more infrastructure construction investment and plug a growing funding gap, according to a new report by the African Development Bank Group, or AfDB. The AfDB's 2018 African Economic Outlook report was launched in Abidjan …
Nigeria in talks with AfDB for second tranche of $1 billion loan
