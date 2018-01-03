AFDB green energy investments achieve 1400MW power generation projects – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
AFDB green energy investments achieve 1400MW power generation projects
Guardian (blog)
The African Development Bank (AfDB) said it has achieved a 100 per cent investment in renewable energy in the outgoing year, 2017, and also recorded a cumulative of 1,400 megawatts (MW) power generation projects exclusively from renewables within the …
AfDB, France seal $253m loan deal
