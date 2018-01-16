AfDB To Focus More On Power Sector In 2018 – Leadership Newspapers
|
Vanguard
|
AfDB To Focus More On Power Sector In 2018
Leadership Newspapers
Mr Ebrima Faal, the Country Director, African Development Bank (AfDB), said that the bank would focuse mostly on power sector in 2018. Faal said this during an interaction with newsmen at the newly-built Nigeria Country Department Office on Tuesday in …
Nigeria Consolidates Position As African Development Bank's Largest Shareholder
African Development Bank inspires Nigerian school children with 'Farming is Cool' competition
Nigeria is largest shareholder in AfDB with portfolio of $6bn
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!