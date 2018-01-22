Afenifere: Fulani herdsmen attack on Falae’s farm is a declaration of war

A socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, Afenifere says the attack at Olu Falae’s farm by Fulani herdsmen is a declaration of war.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere; Mr Yinka Odumakin, Afenifere described the attack as a continuation of the declaration of war by armed Fulani herdsmen, who have been terrorising communities and are now burning farmlands.

“Now, they have gone to Falae’s farm. These people have made up their mind to go to war or have their way and the authority has refused to call them to order. The latest on Falae’s farm is clearly unacceptable, an aggression by the Fulani and they should be rest assured that the Yoruba nation will not take it likely.

“If they think that with all these they are doing, they will have one inch of land for cattle colony in any part of Yoruba land, they should forget it.” the statement reads.

Falae’s farm was burnt down yesterday by suspected Fulani herdsmen. According to Falae, the attack is done yearly.

“The Fulani herdsmen have again burnt my farm. They do that every year. As I speak to you, the Akure Police Area commander, my Personal Assistant and farm manager have visited the place. The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called me to confirm the incident and has also promised to visit the farm tomorrow.” He said

