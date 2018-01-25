Afonja Warrior: How Food Poison Caused Me To Lose ABU Title To Morocco’s Jkitou

on Saturday

Nigeria and West African Boxing Union (WABU) Middleweight Boxing champion, Abolaji “Afonja Warrior” Rasheed has attributed his loss to Morocco’s Bilel Jkitou for the vacant African Boxing Union (ABU) in Morocco to the water and food he ate prior to the fightreports

After an evenly balanced first four rounds, the fight was stopped in round five after Rasheed refused to leave his corner complaining of uneasiness.

Following Rasheed’s failure to continue, Jkitou was crowned the new ABU Middleweight champion.

Last April, Rasheed also lost the Commonwealth title to British boxer Sam Sheedy via unanimous decision.

In a chat with CSN after returning from Morocco, narrated how he lost the ABU title.

“The fight was stopped in round five because I could not continue,” Rasheed began.

“I started feeling unwell from round three and I complained to my coach that I cannot continue, that the water I drank and the food I ate are affecting me. I complained to him that I had no strength to continue but he insisted that I should continue which I did.

“After we went to our corner to prepare for round five, I insisted that I cannot continue with the fight unless they want to carry my corpse back to Nigeria. Even my manager, Remi Aboderin urged me to carry on, but I said I can’t anymore which made him to be very angry.”

When asked about where he ate and what kind of water and food he took before the fight, Rasheed told CSN: “It was at my hotel. When I drank the water, it tasted salty and the food tasted as if they added sugar in it.”

On whether they complained about what they were given, Rasheed stated: “I felt it wouldn’t have any effect on me, so we did not bother and continued with our preparation towards the fight. Unfortunately, it eventually affected me.