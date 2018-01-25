 Africa loses $148b to corruption annually – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa loses $148b to corruption annually – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Africa loses $148b to corruption annually
Vanguard
As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to make a presentation on corruption in Africa, report says the continent loses $148 billion a year to the scourge. The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Mr. Vera
African Union to Trump: We're still mad about that commentWashington Post
Buhari leads AU's fight against corruption on the continentIndependent Online
AU, UN-ECA underscore continental free trade area for Africa's developmentXinhua
CHANNELS TELEVISION –News24 –The Nation Newspaper –TV360
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.