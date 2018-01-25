Africa loses $148b to corruption annually – Vanguard
Vanguard
Africa loses $148b to corruption annually
As President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to make a presentation on corruption in Africa, report says the continent loses $148 billion a year to the scourge. The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Mr. Vera …
