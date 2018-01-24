Africa Wrestling Championship: Rivers ready for the continent –Wike

George Aluo

The 25 countries that have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming Africa Wrestling Championship in Port-Harcourt has been assured of world class facilities.

This assurance was made by River State Governor, Nyeson Wike, on Monday while giving an update on the championship which takes place between February 5 and 11 at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex.

Wike, who was very confident about a successful hosting of the continental wrestling fiesta said: “We don’t do things in half measures in Rivers State and so we are going to show the world how serious we are in sports and hospitality.

“The venue is undergoing very serious renovation and other arrangements are being handled professionally by the team we have in charge of the event. I am very sure that the participants will be happy to come here for the competition.” Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Felix Obuah, and the President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Honour Sirawoo, were at the Government House when the governor was speaking with newsmen on the readiness of the state for the event.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Boma Iyaye, however commended the governor for providing the enabling environment to welcome Africa.

“We are all excited that this is coming up to further boost the good works of the governor of the State,” Iyaye said.

