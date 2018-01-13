African ambassadors condemn Trump remarks as ‘racist’ – USA TODAY
|
USA TODAY
|
African ambassadors condemn Trump remarks as 'racist'
USA TODAY
WASHINGTON — President Trump's remarks about African countries and Haiti drew condemnation from a group of African ambassadors to the United Nations who called them “outrageous, racist and xenophobic” and demanded a retraction and apology. Samantha …
African states demand Trump apologise for racist remark
AU ambassadors demand apology from Trump over 'racist remarks'
World leaders slam Trump's 's—hole countries' remarks: 'Offensive,' 'shocking,' 'shameful'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!