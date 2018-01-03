African awards contenders

Contenders for 2017 Confederation of African football awards, which will be presented at a ceremony in Ghana Thursday (alphabetical order):

Player of the Year

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB, Borussia Dortmund/GER), Sadio Mane (SEN, Liverpool/ENG), Mohamed Salah (EGY, Liverpool)

Women’s Player of the Year

Chrestina Kgatlana (RSA, UWC Ladies), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (CMR, CSKA Moscow/RUS), Asisat Oshoala (NGR, Dalian Quanjian/CHN)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (ZAM, Liefering/AUT), Krepin Diatta (SEN, Sarpsborg/NOR), Salam Giddou (MLI, Guidars)

Coach of the Year

Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Casablanca/MAR), Hector Cuper (EGY), Gernot Rohr (NGR)

Club of the Year

Al Ahly (EGY), TP Mazembe (COD), Wydad Casablanca

National Team of the Year

Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria

Women’s National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20, Nigeria U-20, South Africa

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

