African Bank Of Development Set To Increase Loans To Nigeria by $2 billion

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

The African Development Bank (AfDB) a.k.a Banque Africaine de Développement (BAD) has announced plans to increase its loans to Nigeria by over $2 billion next year in investments related to the energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors, its President Akinwumi Adesina said. BAD was founded in 1962 to fight poverty and improve living conditions on the […]

