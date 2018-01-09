African Handball Championship: Nigeria is ready for successful outing – Ocheho – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
African Handball Championship: Nigeria is ready for successful outing – Ocheho
Vanguard
Sam Ocheho, President of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), says the senior national team is ready for successful outing at the 23rd Senior Men's African Nations Cup in Libreville, Gabon. handball. The championship is scheduled to hold between Jan …
Handball Federation approves dates for championship, appoints national team coaches
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!