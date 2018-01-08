African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala Celebrates Her CAF Award in the Streets of Mushin (Photos)

After winning the coveted 2017 African Women’s Footballer of the Year award on Thursday by beating Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South Africa’s Chrestina Kgatlana, Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala has taken to the streets of Mushin in Lagos to celebrate her victory. The former Arsenal Ladies and Liverpool Ladies inspired her Chinese side Dalian Quanjian […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

