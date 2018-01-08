 African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala Celebrates Her CAF Award in the Streets of Mushin (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

African Women’s Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala Celebrates Her CAF Award in the Streets of Mushin (Photos)

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

After winning the coveted 2017 African Women’s Footballer of the Year award on Thursday by beating Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South Africa’s Chrestina Kgatlana, Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala has taken to the streets of Mushin in Lagos to celebrate her victory. The former Arsenal Ladies and Liverpool Ladies inspired her Chinese side Dalian Quanjian […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.