 Africa’s Leaders Choose Diplomacy to Trump’s Toilet Remarks – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa’s Leaders Choose Diplomacy to Trump’s Toilet Remarks – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Africa's Leaders Choose Diplomacy to Trump's Toilet Remarks
U.S. News & World Report
The 55-nation African Union appears to have decided to react diplomatically and strategically to U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged vulgar remarks about the continent. Jan. 29, 2018, at 2:17 p.m.. Africa's Leaders Choose Diplomacy to Trump's Toilet
African Union accuses China of hacking headquartersFinancial Times
Neptune Mara Rianta Luxury CampCoastweek
The Secretary General's press conference at the African Union SummitCNBCAfrica.com
Nasdaq –Eyewitness News –Reuters –AllAfrica.com
all 86 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.