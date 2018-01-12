Afrikaans ‘sows racial division’ – Gauteng education dept – Citizen
Citizen
Afrikaans 'sows racial division' – Gauteng education dept
Citizen
The governing body of the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging had to adapt to changing demographics in the community but was using language to sow racial division, the Gauteng Education Department has argued. Counsel for the department, Kumbarai Toma …
Court battle heats up as Hoërskool OverVaal makes renovations
Gauteng Education Dept: Language, capacity can't stop school admissions
School legal wrangle headed for second day
