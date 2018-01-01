After 10 years, Solidstar parts ways with record label – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
After 10 years, Solidstar parts ways with record label
TheCable
Joshua Iniyezo, an Afropop artiste better known as Solidstar, has parted ways with his record label, Achievas Entertainment. This is coming 10 years after he first got signed to the label. The 29-year-old singer made this known in a post on his …
Solidstar parts with Achievas Entertainment after 10 Years
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!