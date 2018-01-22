 After collecting my valuables, robbers were still calling me to bring N25,000 – Victim | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After collecting my valuables, robbers were still calling me to bring N25,000 – Victim

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The police arrested some of the suspected thieves.

The post After collecting my valuables, robbers were still calling me to bring N25,000 – Victim appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.