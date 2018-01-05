After major snowfall, US Northeast braces for deep freeze – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
After major snowfall, US Northeast braces for deep freeze
Daily Mail
The northeastern United States on Friday slowly emerged from the travel chaos sparked by heavy snows, but forecasters warned the weekend would bring record-breaking cold. "Arctic air mass and dangerously cold wind chills expected across much of the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!