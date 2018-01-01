After Three Years, Equities Market Rebounds with 42.3% Growth

STOCK MARKET WEEKLY REPORT

The Nigerian bourse recorded a growth of 42.3per cent in 2017, the first positive performance in three years. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index NSE ASI from 26,874.62 at the beginning of the year to close at 38,243.19 last Friday, while market capitalisation added N4.36 trillion to close higher at N13.61 trillion. The Nigerian market recorded one the best performance globally in Africa in 2017.

The level of trading in the secondary market also witnessed improvement last year as the volume of transactions and market value advanced by 6.94 per cent and 108.50 per cent respectively. Similarly, a total of 67 stocks appreciated in 2017, as against 38 that depreciated.

The Nigerian equities market had suffered decline in 2014, 2015 and 2016 before the rebound in 2017.

Commenting on the performance of the market analysts at Meristem Securities Limited said positive sentiments dominated as investor confidence was restored following release of impressive financial scorecards, alongside developments such as the increase of Nigeria’s weighting in Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Frontier Market Indexes and the introduction of the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) FX window in April which increased the participation of investors in the equities market.

“Given that we expect the Nigerian economy to maintain its steady growth, we do not expect the market to deviate from its current trend, hence, we opine that this positive momentum will be sustained in 2018, albeit at a slower pace on the back of the high base effect in 2017,” they said.

Daily Market Performance

Meanwhile, a review of the performance of the market in the last week of the year, that it actually declined, while activity was lower because the market opened for only three days. This was due to the fact Monday and Tuesday were declared public holiday.

The market had commenced the week on negative note as investors continued to sell to meet cash needs in this festive period. Although there has been sell pressure, following profit taking by investors, the market closed higher the previous week on bargain hunting.

However, when trading resumed on Wednesday the index fell by 1.64 per cent to close at 37,889.57, while market capitalisation shed N225.1 billion to close lower at N13.48 trillion.

A total of 22 stocks depreciated compared with 14 stocks that appreciated. Analysts at Meristem Securities Limited had attributed the bearish trading to decline in the share price of Dangote Cement Plc among other highly capitalised stocks.

“The market closed down following the N9.50 price loss on Dangote Cement Plc, which dragged the market. We, however, note the strong selling pressures on other heavyweight counters as even the NSE 30 which tracks the most capitalised stocks and accounted for 87.90 per cent of today’s market value, closed down by 1.31 per cent with a breadth of 0.21x. We expect this downbeat mood to be upturned by the end of the week,” they said.

But the highest price losers in percentage terms was Okomu Oil Palm Plc with 5.0 per cent, trailed by Omoluabi Microfinance Bank Plc and Presco Plc with 4.8 per cent apiece. McNichols appreciated by 4.7 per cent, while Nigerian Breweries Plc shed 4.2 per cent.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, Dangote Cement Plc and PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc went down by 4.1 per cent, 3.9 per cent and 3.5 per cent in that order.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated(ETI) was also among the price losers, shedding 2.8 per cent. The Togo-based holding company of the pan-African Ecobank Group, last week announced the closing of a $ 200 million 5- 7 year syndicated debt facility with FMO, the Dutch development bank.

Commenting on the loan facility, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, Ade Ayeyemi, said: ” “ETI is pleased to conclude this financing arrangement with FMO, who have been able to bring a significant number of players to the financing table. The transaction will greatly enhance our capacity to serve our SME clients, who continue to be a very important market segment for us.”

Chief Executive Officer at FMO, Jürgen Rigterink, said: “FMO is proud to have arranged this successful syndicated loan agreement for our long-standing partner Ecobank Group. Through this investment we support small and medium-sized enterprises in some of the most under-banked countries in Africa. Although SMEs in these countries provide the majority of jobs, their access to finance remains limited. We are really happy to bring new investors to these markets and help to spur economic growth where it is needed most.”

The market rebounded on Thursday with the index, rising by 0.27 per cent to close to 37,990.74. The appreciation recorded in the share prices of GTBank, FBN Holdings Plc, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Lafarge Africa and UBA were mainly responsible for the gain recorded on that day. The three most actively traded stocks were: Transcorp (100.55 million shares), FBN Holdings (45.71 million shares) and Fidelity Bank (42.24 million shares).

On the Friday, which was the last trading day of 2017, the market remained bullish with a growth of 0.66 per cent. Consequently, the index closed the year at 38,243.19, up 42.3 per cent for the year.

Market Turnover

A further analysis of the performance showed that investors traded 1.310 billion shares worth N12.635 billion in 9,016 deals, compared with 2.243 billion shares valued at N139.789 billion that exchanged hands in 18,466 deals the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 886.327 million shares valued at N4.829 billion traded in 4,998 deals, thus contributing 67.68 per cent and 38.22 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 307.946 million shares worth N466.045 million in 471 deals. The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 61.258 million shares worth N1.507 billion in 2,001 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc Cement Plc and Fidelity Bank Insurance Plc accounted for 736.889 million shares worth N998.336 million in 899 deals.

Also traded during the week were a total of 276 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N9,865.34 executed in 12 deals, compared with a total of 3,070 units valued at N455,245.00 that was transacted two weeks ago in eight week deals.

Similarly, a total of 422,672 units of three Federal Government Bonds and one state bond valued at N436.190 million were traded last week week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 3,780 units valued at N3.931 million transacted in 17 deals the previous week.

Price Gainers and Losers

A total of 32 stocks appreciated in the last week of 2017, lower than 35 of the previous week, while 25 equities depreciated in price, same as the previous week. Double One Plc led the price gainers with 14.4 per cent, trailed by N.E.M Insurance Company Plc with 10.6 per cent, while FCMB Group Plc appreciated by 9.6 per cent.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc and Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc went up by 9.3 per cent and 8.4 per cent in that order. Sterling Bank Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Total Nigeria Plc and Med-View Airline Plc chalked up 5.4 per cent, 5.0 per cent, 5.0 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.

Conversely, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc led the price losers with 8.5 per cent, followed by Livestock Feeds Plc with 6.7 per cent.

Okomu Oil Palm Plc shed 5.0 per cent, just as Presco Plc, McNichols and Caverton declined by 4.8 per cent, 4.7 per cent and 4.4 per cent in that order.

Other top price losers included:Linkage Assurance Plc (4.3 per cent); Dangote Cement Plc(4.2 per cent); Eterna Plc(4.0 per cent) and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc (3.9 per cent).

