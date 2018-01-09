 Ahead 2018 C/wealth Games: Boxing Federation to decamp 16 boxers – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahead 2018 C/wealth Games: Boxing Federation to decamp 16 boxers – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ahead 2018 C/wealth Games: Boxing Federation to decamp 16 boxers
Vanguard
The Nigeria Amateur Boxing Federation (NABF) national coach, Anthony Konyegwachie said yesterday that 16 of the 32 boxers camping in Lagos ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games would be decamped soon. boxing. Konyegwachie said in Abuja that Jan.16 would

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.