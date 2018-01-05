Ahead of NPFL 2017/2018 Season: Niger Tornadoes sack coaches – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ahead of NPFL 2017/2018 Season: Niger Tornadoes sack coaches
Vanguard
Lagos – The newly-inaugurated management committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna, on Thursday disbanded the technical crew of the team. Niger Tornadoes. A club management source who spoke with the …
NPFL: Niger Tornades sack coach Abubakar Bala
Niger inaugurates Tornadoes board
NPFL: Niger Tornadoes Sack Coach Abubakar
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!