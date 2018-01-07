Egypt: Ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq will not run for president – Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle
Egypt: Ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq will not run for president
Deutsche Welle
Ahmed Shafiq, the former Egyptian prime minister seen as the major potential opposition in the 2018 election, will not run. Shafiq listed his five years away from Egypt in the UAE as one of the reasons for his decision. Ägypten Premierminister Ahmed …
Ahmed Shafiq: Egyptian ex-PM withdraws from election
Egypt ex-PM Shafiq says will not stand for president in 2018
Egyptian ex-PM Ahmed Shafik says won't run for presidency
