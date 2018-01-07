 Egypt: Ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq will not run for president – Deutsche Welle | Nigeria Today
Egypt: Ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq will not run for president – Deutsche Welle

Egypt: Ex-PM Ahmed Shafiq will not run for president
Ahmed Shafiq, the former Egyptian prime minister seen as the major potential opposition in the 2018 election, will not run. Shafiq listed his five years away from Egypt in the UAE as one of the reasons for his decision. Ägypten Premierminister Ahmed
