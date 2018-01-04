Ailing former minister secures bail – NewsDay
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Ailing former minister secures bail
NewsDay
THE High Court yesterday granted ailing former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister and senator for Gokwe Jason Machaya $1 000 bail. by EVERSON MUSHAVA. Machaya's lawyer, Hillary Garikayi confirmed the development, but was not at liberty to disclose …
Ex-minister out of ICU
Grace Mugabe Ally Hospitalised After Falling Sick In Detention In WhaWha Prison
