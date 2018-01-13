Air France-KLM denies bidding for troubled Alitalia – The Local Italy
|
The Local Italy
|
Air France-KLM denies bidding for troubled Alitalia
The Local Italy
The Air France-KLM group on Saturday denied it had made an offer for ailing airline Alitalia, a day after Italy's industry minister listed it among three bidders. "Air France-KLM denies making an offer to buy Alitalia," a statement said adding that the …
Air France denies involvement in bid to take over Alitalia
Air India privatisation: Lessons from Italy's experiment with selling its national carrier
Air France denies it made offer to buy Alitalia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!