 Air Peace fixes Feb 19 for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar launch – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Air Peace fixes Feb 19 for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar launch – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 26, 2018


Air Peace fixes Feb 19 for Freetown, Banjul, Dakar launch
Air Peace Airline has announced a new date for the launch of its flights from Lagos to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal. The airline said it will now connect the three West Coast destinations on February 19. The
