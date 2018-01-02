Air Peace takes delivery of B737 – New Telegraph Newspaper
Air Peace takes delivery of B737
The aircraft which was flown in by Capt. Ikechukwu Paul Ugochukwu and his team is the third Boeing 737 Air Peace has received this year alone. The carrier took delivery of two of its new Boeing 737 aircraft on February 21 and June 16 respectively …
Nigerian carrier Air Peace to expand West African routes
