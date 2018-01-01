 Air strikes kill 12 civilians in east Syria – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Air strikes kill 12 civilians in east Syria – The Punch

Posted on Jan 1, 2018


Air strikes kill 12 civilians in east Syria
Air strikes on one of the last villages still held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria killed 12 civilians, including four children, a monitor said Monday. The strikes were carried out late Sunday on the village of Susa in Deir Ezzor province

