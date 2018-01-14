 Air travel demand growth strengthens in November – TravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific | Nigeria Today
Air travel demand growth strengthens in November – TravelDailyNews Asia-Pacific

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Business


Air travel demand growth strengthens in November
November international passenger demand rose 8.1% compared to the year earlier period, an increase from 7.3% in October. Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for November 2017 showing
