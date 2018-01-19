Airbnb purges half of its San Francisco listings overnight

On Wednesday, a San Francisco law requiring hosts to register their properties went into effect and many Airbnb users failed to comply. As a result, the platform nixed nearly half of the city’s rental options on the site.

The post Airbnb purges half of its San Francisco listings overnight appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

