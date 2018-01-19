 Airbnb purges half of its San Francisco listings overnight | Nigeria Today
Airbnb purges half of its San Francisco listings overnight

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business, Technology, Travel | 0 comments

On Wednesday, a San Francisco law requiring hosts to register their properties went into effect and many Airbnb users failed to comply. As a result, the platform nixed nearly half of the city’s rental options on the site.

The post Airbnb purges half of its San Francisco listings overnight appeared first on Digital Trends.

