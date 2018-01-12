Aisha Blasts Buhari for not attending Benue Mass Burial

Aisha Yesufu, the co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for not going to the mass burial of Benue casualties slaughtered by Fulani Herdsmen.

The presence of Buhari was expected at the burial of the 75 individuals murdered by Fulani herders in Logo and Guma LGAs of the state.

Yesufu depicted Buhari’s non appearance as relentless and heartless to the predicament of Nigerians.

This was in response to a tweet by the administration official twitter account saluting the champ of his 2017 Season’s Greetings Card.

Buhari on his page stated “Let me uncommonly say thanks to “Michael_CXT,” whose accommodation roused the last outline of my 2017 Season’s Greetings Card. He won the open rivalry sorted out to outline the Card. I compliment him, and wish him the best in his future undertaking.”

Aisha in answer depicted Buhari’s post as impolite on a day when Nigerians were grieving passing of their friends and family.

She expressed herself on her twitter page about the 75 Nigerians from Benue State killed by herders fear based oppressors were given mass internment. How unfeeling and coldhearted!

